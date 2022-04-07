Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 37.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 87.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

