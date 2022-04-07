Strs Ohio Purchases 1,100 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

