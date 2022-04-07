Strs Ohio Makes New $268,000 Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

