Strs Ohio Invests $218,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 369,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.58. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.