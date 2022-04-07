Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Codex DNA worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 66.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 421.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

