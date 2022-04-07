Strs Ohio Has $270,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACB stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.