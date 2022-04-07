Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 548.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 93,589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 51.57, a current ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

