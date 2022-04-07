Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.14.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

