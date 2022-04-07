Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

