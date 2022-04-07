Strs Ohio Cuts Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JOANN were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

JOAN stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.