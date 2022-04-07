Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 267,896 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $493.31 million, a P/E ratio of -269.50 and a beta of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.