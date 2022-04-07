Strs Ohio Buys 21,800 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Well were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
American Well Profile (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.
