Strs Ohio Buys 1,400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

SFBS stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

