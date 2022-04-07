Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Falcon Minerals worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1,179.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

FLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

