Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

