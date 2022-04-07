Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.77.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
