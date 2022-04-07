StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$5.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

