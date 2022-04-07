Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

