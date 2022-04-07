StockNews.com Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to “Hold”

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

