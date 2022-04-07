StockNews.com Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) to “Sell”

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Houston American Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.46. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

