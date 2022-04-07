StockNews.com Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) to “Sell”

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Houston American Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.46. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
