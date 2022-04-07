StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

GALT opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

