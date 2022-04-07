StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of DCTH stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
