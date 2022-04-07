StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

