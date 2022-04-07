StockNews.com Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

