StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RIBT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.57. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

