StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MN opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $12.91.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MN. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
