Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

EVLO stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

