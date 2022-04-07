Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 35,400 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,600 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $29,696.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $30,090.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

eMagin stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

