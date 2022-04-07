Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 25,600 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $29,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $40,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $30,090.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

