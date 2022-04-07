Steven Michael Oyer Purchases 885 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IXGet Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).

Shares of i(x) Net Zero stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Friday, April 1st.

About i(x) Net Zero (Get Rating)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

