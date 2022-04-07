Steven Michael Oyer Purchases 885 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).

Shares of i(x) Net Zero stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Friday, April 1st.

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

