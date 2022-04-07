Steven M. Paul Sells 15,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $158.47 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $215,229,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after buying an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.65.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.