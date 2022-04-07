Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.04 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $395.83 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00249611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00192598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07320522 BTC.

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,958 coins and its circulating supply is 24,730,289,573 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

