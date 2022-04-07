Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $4.66 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00010670 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $51.09 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,960,261 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

