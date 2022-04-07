Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

