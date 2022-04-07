Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,508. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.88. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

