State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 909 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $207.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average is $212.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

