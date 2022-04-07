State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

