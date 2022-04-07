State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $203.72 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.