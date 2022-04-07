State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

