State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $419.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.22.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

