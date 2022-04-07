State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

