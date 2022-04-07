State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

