State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.37 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $59,234,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,290,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BKI. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.