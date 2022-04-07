State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.25 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.