State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,040 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

WTRG stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

