State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 406 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 158.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UHAL opened at $558.08 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $523.94 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.39.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

