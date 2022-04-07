State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 9,386 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equitable by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

