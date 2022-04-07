State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $686,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vicor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $307,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

