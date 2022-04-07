Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

