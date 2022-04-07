Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,029. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

