Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 91,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 68,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.09. 153,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674,322. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

